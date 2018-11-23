Rivalry alert: Deepika's stylist likes a hate comment on a cosy picture of Nickyanka

Rivalry in the world of showbiz is nothing new. If the stars are not rivals, their fans fight it out on social media and sometimes even go off the limits. Bollywood has witnessed fan wars time and again in the name of Shah Rukh Khan vs Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone vs Katrina Kaif and the list can go on. As now Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are hitched, and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas will soon get married on December 2. It will soon be DeepVeer vs Nickyanka. But looks like the rivalry has already begun, courtesy Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani.

On Friday, Nick Jonas reached Delhi and reunited with his ladylove PeeCee after a long time. Excited Priyanka took to her Instagram account and shared a cosy picture with Nick where she is leaning her head on Jonas’ shoulder. Out of the several comments on the picture, one particular comment made by Deepika's fan page was, "Trying very hard". But the interesting part comes here as this comment is liked by none other than Deepika's go-to stylist Shaleena Nathani. This is surprising, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Nickyanka’s four-day extravagant wedding will kickstart with mehendi-sangeet on November 29, followed by a cocktail party on November 30, then haldi on December 1 and finally the D-Day.