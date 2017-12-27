RJ Karan Johar recounts his tough days when he had to sell property to pay off debts

On this week’s episode of Calling Karan, radio jockey Karan Johar gave out relationship advice for those who have been dating a “gold digger”. The filmmaker-host turned RJ while giving love advice to his callers on how they should not let their partners control their finances, Karan went down the memory lane and recalled the time when his late father Yash Johar had to sell their property to pay debts they incurred after his production Muqaddar Ka Faisla failed to perform at the box office.

“I remember as a family we used to produce films when I used to stay with my parents. We were living in South Bombay at that time and we had a two-bedroom apartment which we took on rent. We always wished to buy that apartment but didn’t have money for it at that time. Also, my father was producing a really big multi-star cast film, Muqaddar Ka Faisla. Unfortunately, it released on the same day as Mr India and even though our film was not good, a bigger film releasing simultaneously destroyed it completely,” narrated Karan.

Adding to it, the filmmaker said, “Instead of buying the property we had to sell our grandma’s apartment to pay all the debts. So that was the time I realised the value of money and of really trying to keep the roof over our heads.”

Then came the most interesting segment of his show, Reverse Rapid Fire round where one of his callers asked him about being approached for a love relationship just because of his bank balance. To this Karan promptly agreed and said it has happened to him multiple times. One of caller asked who from Bollywood flaunts his or her money and Karan took his own name. Explaining it further Karan said, “We always show off more than we have. It’s living beyond your means.”

Wrapping up the episode, Karan gave his verdict that “if you make money the driving force of your existence then you will lose the little pleasure of life, like relationships, emotions. None of these should stand on the stool of money.”