image
Wednesday, August 29th 2018
English
RK Studios is set to bring in much moolah for the Kapoors

bollywood

RK Studios is set to bring in much moolah for the Kapoors

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   August 29 2018, 4.46 pm
back
amountBollywoodEntertainmentkapoorsRaj KapoorRishi KapoorRK STUDIOSselling
nextKaran Johar dishes out extra-marital advice to Ayushmann Khurrana
ALSO READ

Playtime on her mind? Little Inaaya heads to cousin Taimur's house

The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor kicks off filming in SoBo

It’s Apt(e) that Radhika can’t stop blushing at all the meme attention