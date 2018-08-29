RK Studios is set to bring in much moolah for the Kapoors

A couple of days ago, it was announced by the Kapoors that they have decided to sell the famous RK Studios. The studio was built in 1948 by Raj Kapoor, and after 70 years, the family has now decided to sell it. The 2 acre studio is based in Chembur, Mumbai, and a few of media houses have already started speculating the amount RK Studios will fetch for the Kapoors. The Kapoor’s haven’t commented on the amount but media houses are already inquisitive about the price. One even reached out to a real estate dealer who came up with Rs 500 crore figure for RK Studios.

We further tried to dig some of the property based websites and checked the current rate in Chembur area where the studio is located. While the lowest rate is Rs 17500 per sq ft, the highest is Rs 95000 per sq ft. So, doing the math, the Kapoors can get anything between Rs 152 crore 46 lakhs to Rs 827 crore 64 lakhs. Jaws dropped, right?

We wonder whether the buyer will let studio be the iconic landmark or demolish it to build something else. But it is definitely a sad news for movie fanatics as an era has come to an end.

While talking about selling the studio, Rishi Kapoor had told Mumbai Mirror, “The studio would only end up in litigation as so many industrial and textile estates have. There would be family differences and only lawyers would end up charging heavy sums of fee. Do you think my father would have liked to see his labour of love become the subject of courtroom proceedings?”

“For a while, we did juggle with the idea of renovating the place with state-of-the-art technology. However, in reality, it isn’t always possible for a phoenix to rise from the ashes,” the veteran actor added.