Robbery at Mika Singh’s house, singer files a complaint

Mika Singh is back, but not in the way he’d like to. Well, a robbery took place at the singer’s house in Oshiwara, Mumbai recently. A complaint has been filed in Oshiwara police station and according to the complaint cash and jewellery worth Rs 3.25 lakh has been stolen. After having a look at the CCTV footage, investigators are searching for one of the aides of the singer who was seen entering and leaving the building between 3 pm and 4 pm, when the robbery allegedly happened.

The prime suspect is a Delhi based man named Ankit Vasan (27), who used to help Mika organise his projects and live shows. He has been working with the singer for over a decade. A police officer from Oshiwara police told Mumbai Mirror, “His manager has informed us that they were unable to trace Ankit’s whereabouts following the theft on Sunday evening.”

Vasan used to stay at Mika’s studio in Andheri and had unrestricted access to the singer’s house. The officer said, “Even the building’s watchmen were familiar with the suspect and so, he was never stopped from entering or leaving the building.”

Sailesh Pasalwar, a senior police inspector from Oshiwara police station told the tabloid, “A case under section 381(theft by clerk or servant) of the IPC has been registered against Ankit. We are trying to trace him.”