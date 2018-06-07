Robbie Williams escapes fire at a London hotel. Weren’t Parineeti and Arjun also in the city?

Recently, a huge fire broke out at Hotel Mandarin Oriental in Hyde Park. Singer-Actor Robbie Williams was at the hotel when the incident took place, but along with other guests, he managed to escape. Meanwhile it instantly clicked us that Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor too are in London to shoot for Namaste England. But, then there’s nothing to worry.

Thanks to the updates that Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are sharing on Instagram we have come to know that the two are shooting in Southampton which is quite far from Hyde Park. This means the actors are safe. With this, we heaved a sigh-of-relief.

Talking about Williams, he is also safe and he was filmed while escaping the hotel. He calmly walked down and gave a thumbs up after being escaped.

Australian singer Holly Valance too was at the scene and she tweeted, “This is just terrible. #mandarinoriental just minutes ago. Went up in seconds!”

This is just terrible. #mandarinoriental just minutes ago. Went up in seconds! pic.twitter.com/0MxlFjOohD — Holly Candy (@hollycandy) June 6, 2018

While it was a huge fire, thankfully there were no casualties. Reportedly, 120 firefighters and 20 fire engines were there at the venue to control the fire.