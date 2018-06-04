Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi Dhawan take their newborn baby home. View Pics!

On May 21, 2018, director Rohit Dhawan became a proud father of a baby girl. His brother Varun Dhawan had posted about it on his Instagram story. Later, Varun with his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal had visited the hospital to meet the new member of his family. Varun was clicked outside the hospital a couple of times, and today our shutterbugs captured Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Dhawan with the child.

Rohit and Jaanvi were clicked outside the hospital as they were taking their newborn home. Rohit waved at the paparazzi, and in the pictures we don’t really get to see the face of the newborn.

Well, looks like Rohit and Jaanvi will take their time to reveal a proper picture of their baby girl.

Rohit had last directed Dishoom which starred John Abraham and Varun Dhawan. He has reportedly roped in Hrithik Roshan for his next which is apparently a superhero flick. It is said that the movie will also star Disha Patani. However, an official announcement about the film is yet to happen.

Talking about Varun Dhawan, the actor has been currently busy with the shooting of Kalank which also stars Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kapoor. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film will be releasing on April 19, 2019.