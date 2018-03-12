Rohit Sharma gets trolled after getting out for a first-ball duck

South Africa won the second T20 match against India as captain JP Duminy and wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen scored half centuries to push their team to a six wicket victory at Centurion. With this win, the Proteas kept their chances alive in the tri-match series. Batting first, India quickly lost Rohit Sharma to a first ball duck in the second over.

Sharma could not handle a good length delivery from Junior Dala that swung in sharply and hit him on the pads. Needless to say, twitter trolled the opener mercilessly, but that’s not all. With the duck, Sharma registered a new record to his name. He is now the only Indian to score the most number of ducks in T20s. Topping the charts at 4, Sharma is followed by pacer Ashish Nehra and Yusuf Pathan who are tied on 3.

Former India captain MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey pieced an unbroken partnership of 98 runs to help India reach 188. Though Rohit Sharma has provided India with a number of skillful knocks, yesterday’s duck did not go down well with Twitterati.

Rohit Sharma is back to his best....His golden duck yet again proves that his talent is as rare as Aalia Bhat's mind. #INDvsSA — Sameer Sharma (@samsmj77) February 21, 2018

What was Hardik Pandya favourite cartoon series in Childhood ?



Duck-Tales !!#INDvSA #SAvIND

Rohit Sharma #Pandya — Boring... (@graphicalcomic) February 13, 2018

Rohit Sharma gone on golden duck

Me - pic.twitter.com/0adwpL6dap — Akshay (@Akkiontop) February 21, 2018

Besides holding the unwanted record, Sharma has joined the list of India openers with the most number of golden ducks in T20s. Others on the list are Murali Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul.

India is scheduled to face South Africa for the third ODI on February 24 at Cape Town.​