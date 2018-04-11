Rohit Shetty confirms there’s a lady Singham on the cards

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is well known for his work on Singham, a hit cop story franchise. The director is not stopping at creating one such character. He recently launched an animation series titled Little Singham in collaboration with Discovery Kids, Reliance Animation, and Rohit Shetty Picturez. During a recent media interaction, Shetty revealed his plans for another Singham title in which the ace filmmaker is reportedly working on a script for ‘a lady Singham.’

This is welcome news as it comes in the wake of women empowerment and gender equality. According to him, the project will take some time and the team is working on creating an environment for a women character. "We are planning, it is being planned, we are working on the script for a lady Singham, just like we made 'Singham' and now are making 'Simmba'. It will take a lot of time, we are planning and working on creating an environment where there is a women character, who is also a cop, he said.

Though Rohit is known to have worked on a number of films starring Ajay Devgn, the director is currently working on Simmba which stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Speaking about Little Singham, Rohit said, "There is a lot of aspiration value in 'Little Singham', especially for kids. The good thing about animation is that you can put everything in it, all your thoughts. The team has created something which is on different level, in terms of action, and kids will enjoy it.”

Rohit has created some of the best franchises Bollywood has to offer and the idea of a Lady Singham will only add another feather to his hat.