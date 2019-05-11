  3. Bollywood
Rohit Shetty opens up about Katrina Kaif's character in Sooryavanshi

Bollywood

Rohit Shetty opens up about Katrina Kaif's character in Sooryavanshi

Rohit also spoke about his mother, ahead of Mother's Day on May 12.

back
BollywoodEntertainmentkatrina kaifrohit shettySimmbasinghamSooryavanshi
nextStudent Of The Year 2 box office collections: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's college drama has decent day 1

within