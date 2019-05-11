Rohit Shetty opens up about Katrina Kaif's character in Sooryavanshi

Onkar Kulkarni May 11 2019, 1.30 pm May 11 2019, 1.30 pm

Rohit Shetty is busy working on his next cop drama. After working with Ajay Devgn in Singham and Ranveer Singh in Simmba, he is now making Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. While it is known that Akshay plays the role of a cop, the film's heroine Katrina Kaif's role had been kept under wraps. However, director Rohit Shetty has now opened up about the role Katrina essays in the film.

At a media interaction held at the launch of an animated version of Rohit's hit franchise Golmaal, the filmmaker said, "Katrina and I had been planning to team up since a long time. I am very happy that we did. She has a very interesting character in the film." Ask Rohit if we'll see Katrina doing action like she did in Tiger Zinda Hai, and he comes up with a contrasting answer. He says, "She won't do action in the film, but she is doing a lot of comedy. Uska character bada hi dhamaal hai."

The filmmaker says that Sooryavanshi's shoot has been taxing. "It's just been four days since the time we rolled. We started at 7 AM, there was a lost of dust on location. We are shooting tomorrow also. The first schedule is of 30 days. After Mumbai, we will head to Bangkok for the shoot."

Excited at the launch of Golmaal Jr. Rohit also spoke about his mother, ahead of Mother's Day on May 12. He said, "We talk about women empowerment today, but I have seen this since childhood as my mom has been a very strong lady. She has been a single mother. My dad passed away when I was eight years old. She was a stunt woman. I feel safe and strong when she is around."