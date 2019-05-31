Rohit Shetty pens down a heartfelt tribute to Guru Veeru Devgan

Antara Kashyap May 31 2019, 12.32 pm May 31 2019, 12.32 pm

Veteran action director, stuntman and father of actor Ajay Devgn passed away on Monday, the 27th of May, due to long illness and ultimately a cardiac arrest. The action director, in his long glorious career in Bollywood, he worked in eighty films including Mr. Natwarlal, Shehenshah, Mr. India and Kranti. Apart from being Bollywood's favourite action director, Veeru Devgan also had a massive impact as a mentor on some important stuntmen of the industry - including Sham Kaushal, stuntman and father of actor Vicky Kaushal and director Rohit Shetty. The Singham director started his career as an assistant director with Phool Aur Kante, which was also Ajay Devgn's debut film. Ajay and Rohit have been best friends ever since, bonding over the fact that both their fathers Veeru Devgan and M.B. Shetty were renowned stunt directors and their love for action scenes. On Friday, Rohit posted a heartwarming tribute to his 'Guru and father' Veeeru Devgan.

Rohit Shetty is currently shooting in Thailand for his film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. Rohit left Thailand on Tuesday evening to visit Ajay and stalled his shoot for a few days. In his post, Rohit shared a video of him performing a stunt to prepare Akshay Kumar for his scene, where he rides his bike in full speed. In the post, he mentioned that he started doing stunts at the age of 16 and he is still going strong because of Veeru Devgan's guidance. "It takes real fathers to transform their boys into heroes," he wrote, saying that his Guru and father Veeru Devgan will be proud of him in heaven. He also shared the biggest lessons that Devgan taught him. "1. Be honest with your work and work will be honest with you. 2. Before performing any stunt the most important things is -SAFETY FIRST," he wrote on Instagram.

It is heartwarming to remember how large an impact Veeru Devgan made on the lives of the people close to him, especially on someone like Rohit who has been a dear friend of the family for decades now.