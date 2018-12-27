image
Thursday, December 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Rohit Shetty: Sara Ali Khan texted me saying that she wants to do Simmba

Bollywood

Rohit Shetty: Sara Ali Khan texted me saying that she wants to do Simmba

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   December 27 2018, 12.09 am
back
Ajay DevgnBollywoodEntertainmentranveer singhrohit shettySara Ali KhanSimmbasinghamSonu Sood
nextKajol and Ajay Devgn celebrate the holidays in sunny Thailand
ALSO READ

Vijay Deverakonda refused to debut in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh's '83?

Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh: The minute we held hands after the wedding, it was different

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan raise the fashion meter