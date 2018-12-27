Rohit Shetty: Sara Ali Khan texted me saying that she wants to do Simmba

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is marking his first collaboration with Bollywood’s powerhouse of energy, Ranveer Singh. The duo’s upcoming action-packed movie, Simmba, is just two days away from its release. The team, including Ranveer and Sara Ali Khan, stepped out for yet another promotional event for the film on Wednesday. During a media interaction at a recent event, Shetty threw light on various facts of the movie. He spoke about what makes the film different from Singham. The director also revealed the reason for casting Ranveer and how Sara was roped in for the role.

“While Singham stands for morality, ethics and honesty, Simmba is the opposite. If this story didn’t take a different path, this film would have been about yet another honest cop fighting the system. He is essentially an anti-hero, but nevertheless loveable. I wanted to bring the two brands, Singham and Simmba, together and create a universe of their own. The sutradhar of the film is Ajay Devgn. It’s an action film, and men will lap it up, but Simmba caters to women as well,” he said.

Further adding words of appreciation for Ranveer, he said, "Ranveer brings a lot of energy on screen, and he has added a lot to the film. Also, nobody from the younger lot of actors has played a hard-core cop.”

About how Sara finally landed up in the film, he shared, “We were thinking of casting a new girl and when she got to know about it, she texted me saying that she wants to do the film. But she was already shooting for Kedarnath and I was worried that my film will release before her debut movie. But then, Abhishek Kapoor (Kedarnath’s director) called me and said that if I wanted to cast her, I should go ahead with it.”

“He also said that I should see what they have shot for Kedarnath. I told him that I will finish Simmba in five months and I didn’t want to take the credit for launching her, as he had already taken on that responsibility. When I met her, she was down to earth and I could see that she had a hunger in her to work.”

Simmba is set to hit the theatres on December 28.