Soheib Ahsan July 14 2019, 6.28 pm July 14 2019, 6.28 pm

It is a common habit for artists to remember their first successful project no matter how successful they become. Keeping this in mind, Rohit Shetty took a moment on Sunday to celebrate 13 years of his first Golmaal film which was titled Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Notably, this was his second film as director. It was this film that shot Shetty to fame. Staying true to this film, Shetty has remained constant on releasing a film with the Golmaal title regularly. The last one was released in 2017 titled Golmaal Again.

Check out Rohit Shetty's Instagram post below:

Following Golmaal, Shetty has made a series of comedy action films like Chennai Express, Bol Bachchan and Singham all of which have been a hit with the audience. Currently, the director's major focus is occupied by his next cop film titled Sooryavanshi, which is also rumoured to be the most expensive cop film ever made. Fans are extra eager for this one since they found out that Shetty has been planning a franchise on cop films. This was revealed in his last film Simmba where Ajay Devgn made a cameo as Singham. Talking about it, Shetty had said "I always thought of it as a desi Marvel universe story where the leads meet in Simmba. I am happy with the way it has shaped up. Everyone around keeps telling me that Simmba is my best work to date."