Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal gets an animated version, have a look!

Onkar Kulkarni April 16 2019, 9.23 pm April 16 2019, 9.23 pm

Rohit Shetty has entertained viewers with his laugh-riot franchise Golmaal. The films under the franchise have been a hit with the kids as well. So much so, that the film’s cartoon version is being launched on a kid's channel. Remember Gopal’s bossy behaviour, Madhav’s wicked plans, and the banter between all the characters? It is all being adapted for Golmaal Junior on Nickelodeon. The channel joined hands with Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez for the association.

The story will revolve around the two prank gangs of Gopal and Madhav indulging into fun, chaos and drama. Gopal's quirkiness, Madhav's bizarre plans and Lucky's speech all will be included in the show. The show recreates the magic of the iconic movies through tailor-made animation to appeal to kids while maintaining the spunk and quirkiness from their original characters.

Directed by Rohit, the Golmaal series follows the adventures of five odd friends, Gopal, Madhav, Laxman and Lucky. The films originally star Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles. So far, four films - Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010) and Golmaal Again (2017), in the franchise have been released and reportedly the fifth part is in pre-production.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Rohit’s film has been made into an animated series. One of his other hit films, Singham, too was animated. Titled Little Singham, it featured Ajay Devgn in the animated form as Inspector Bajirao Singham.

Meanwhile, Rohit was currently busy hosting Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and is now busy directing Sooryavanshi. The film stars Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and features Kiara Advani. It reportedly also stars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh as police officers.