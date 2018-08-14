Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham, Jackie Shroff will soon head to the valley!

After impressing the audience with his notable performance in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, actor John Abraham is gearing up for his upcoming espionage thriller, Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW). The film, which is said to feature John in eight different looks, will soon head to the valley for a 10-day schedule. Yes, the crew and the cast, including Jackie Shroff, who plays the RAW chief, will head to Kashmir and the makers have arranged for tight security for the cast and crew.

Reports have that a lot of action sequences of the film will be shot across Gulmarg and Srinagar. The team will wrap the Gulmarg shoot in two days and then move to Srinagar.

Speaking about the same, co-producer Vanessa Walia shared how the story demanded the film to be shot at real locations. “We couldn’t shoot in Pakistan, so we recreated some of the heritage buildings in Gujarat. But Srinagar can’t be replicated in any part of the world, be it Switzerland or Shimla, as it has a unique landscape and feel. It’s also a troubled city but from day one, we knew we would have to shoot in Kashmir for the look Robbie wanted for the film,” she stated, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Reports further add that the makers have hired local actors besides technicians because taking actors from Mumbai ‘won’t give the portions the required vibe’.

Moreover, according to Bunty Walia, the Director General of Police, Kashmir assured that the atmosphere there is normal and also maintained that the team will be given full security to avoid any fan chaos.

The shoot schedule of the film in Kashmir will kick off on August 16.