Romeo Akbar Walter mid movie review: John Abraham is impressive but narrative runs a tad bit slow

Vikram Thapa April 03 2019, 9.32 pm April 03 2019, 9.32 pm

Movie reviews at half-time are half-hearted at best but we will try and do a bit of justice to John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW). Now if someone told you that the way to working for India’s premier intelligence agency was through a Bank P.O. examination... they are wrong. A 10+2 pass clerk will also do. At least that seems to be the case with John’s character who is based on characters based on true events based on the events around the Indo-Pak war in 1971. This has also been the basis of the star’s claim in numerous interviews.

Abraham is a teller in a government bank in India. But when he is abducted by RAW agents, he is trained really hard, to tell tales... from the neighbourhood. The training though is not as detailed as the one Alia Bhatt’s Sehmat went through in Raazi but is enough to turn Abraham into a super sleuth based in Karachi. No, he doesn’t like his Kawa shaken not stirred but he does become super aware of his surroundings.

The Robbie Garewal directed film revolves around the 1971 war and as we near interval Mouni Roy has made her second appearance. A restrained John Abraham is impressive but we could have done with a bit of pace in the narrative. Hopefully, the second half will make a decent film better.