Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham's star power will captivate you in this BTS video

Rushabh Dhruv March 29 2019, 10.29 pm March 29 2019, 10.29 pm

After teasing fans with various avatars of John Abraham from the film RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, the makers released its trailer and it's remarkably intriguing. The trailer revolves around a fearless undercover agent, essayed by John Abraham, who jets off to a mission for his motherland. Right from the first scene where Jackie Shroff declares, “We are on the verge of a war with Pakistan,” to its last frame, the trailer had us at the edge of our seats. Romeo Akbar Walter, which is said to be inspired by true events, revolves around the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

Now, to create a little bit of curiousness among fans, the makers of RAW have released a behind-the-scenes video. In the video, we see how the movie came into being. Not just that, the 30-second video also shows us how, amid the pool of fans, John Abraham shot a few scenes of the film. John's last stint on the silver screen was in Satyameva Jayate. Have a look at the BTS video below:

Directed by Robbie Grewal, Romeo Akbar Walter also stars Mouni Roy and Jackie Shroff. The movie is slated to release on April 5, 2019. Talking about the movie, John at the trailer launch said, "It's very important to make films with good stories. If tomorrow, there's a great patriotic film, I would love to do it. But I would not like to do jingoistic films. I am not anti any other country, I am not anti any other religion.”

"It's a very objective film. No one is bad or good in this, it's just how you look at things. We are not depicting any other side as the bad side. It's not jingoistic, typical flag saluting film. It's very different and that's why we are proud to be associated with it," the actor added.