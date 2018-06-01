home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Roohi photobombs papa Karan and brother Yash's selfie and its freaking cute!

First published: June 01, 2018 08:44 PM IST | Updated: June 01, 2018 08:44 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Karan Johar is a doting parent to his twins; Roohi and Yash. The filmmaker takes his fatherhood duties pretty seriously. Karan often treats his fans by posting adorable pictures of him with his children. The director welcomed the kids last year in his life and since then, he has been sharing beautiful photos with his munchkins. On Friday, Karan shared a beautiful selfie with his son Yash. His daughter Roohi who photobombed the selfie looks truly adorable in it. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director shared the photo on his Instagram.

Resting on papa Karan, we see Yash looking handsome in a formal wear that includes a red chequered shirt and cream pants. Karan’s was obviously in top style in a pink sweatshirt.

Last week, Karan Johar celebrated his 46th birthday. In an interview with a popular portal, the director revealed why he named his kids Roohi and Yash after his parents' name. He stated that he wanted to carry forward the legacy of his parents’ love.

