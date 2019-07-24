Antara Kashyap July 24 2019, 10.59 pm July 24 2019, 10.59 pm

Janhvi Kapoor is a busy woman shooting for RoohiAfza and the Gunjan Saxena biopic, so is her co-star Rajkummar Rao, who is currently at the peak of his film Judgementall Hai Kya's promotions. The actors have teamed up for a horror-comedy RoohiAfza, which will be directed by a newcomer director Hardik Mehta. Rajkummar has had a pretty good experience with Stree which was also of the same genre, therefore the expectations are high with this one as well. The team has wrapped up their Agra Schedule, and according to pictures posted by Janhvi's team member Tanvi Chemburkar, the actors had a gala time doing so.

According to the Instagram stories of the crew members, Rajkummar, Janhvi and Varun Sharma is seen celebrating the wrap at a fancy hotel. A particularly cute selfie has been posted where Rajkummar looks adorable as he makes funny faces on the camera. Janhvi looks fresh and beautiful as always.

Check out the pictures below:

The team is next going to shoot in Mumbai. The film was earlier titled Rooh Afza but had to be changed due to legal issues. According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor will be playing a double role in the film. Filmmaker Hardik Mehta had recently shared a picture with the cast of the film and captioned it the ingredients of RoohiAfza.

Check it out below: