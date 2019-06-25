Ranjini Maitra June 25 2019, 9.15 am June 25 2019, 9.15 am

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming horror comedy RoohiAfza started rolling nearly two weeks back. The team got to be working hard because, in no time, they have finished its first schedule and is now ready for the second one! Janhvi and Rajkummar flew to Manali on Monday, for a brand new schedule. We also got our hands on a photo from Manali that has the two along with actor Varun Sharma, posing.

The place looks like Manali airport. Who wouldn't like to work if your workplace is about mountains, greenery and fresh breeze?

Incidentally, Janhvi's friend Sara Ali Khan is also in Himachal right now, shooting for the sequel of Love Aaj Kal, alongside Kartik Aaryan. Would make for a picture-worthy moment if they caught up!

While Bollywood hasn't really come up with too many great horror comedies so far, Rajkummar and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree raised our expectation. Stree, also produced by Dinesh Vijan, was packed with the right amount of witty and spooky elements. One hopes that the same essence will be retained in RoohiAfza as well.

"For RoohiAfza (earlier named Rooh Afza), we needed actors who could jump into their roles with unabashed conviction. Rajkummar and Varun are phenomenal actors, comedy is a space they excel in and own. For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease, and Janhvi stood out. She really connected with the script," Vijan said in an earlier statement after the film's cast was announced.