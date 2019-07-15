Rushabh Dhruv July 15 2019, 7.37 pm July 15 2019, 7.37 pm

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor became a sensation overnight after her first film, Dhadak. Now, the girl is already gearing up for her future projects and a while ago also wrapped a few schedules of her film, Kargil Girl. Currently, the actress is juggling between multiple projects, one of which is a RoohiAfza. Going by the latest reports, Janhvi Kapoor recently wrapped one of the schedules of her upcoming horror comedy film, RoohiAfza in Manali. The entire team along with Rajkummar Rao were in Manali and had a fun time shooting in the locale. Even Janhvi's sister Khushi accompanied her at the hill station.

But looks like the healthy food down North tempted Janhvi so much that she finally had a cheat day. Known to be a fitness freak Janhvi couldn't resist exploring local delicacies in Manali. According to a source, “Janhvi, who is otherwise conscious about her diet, couldn’t resist visiting the small cafes located in old Manali. She would set out to explore the place whenever she found some time off from her shoot schedule." The Dhadak actress is currently in Agra shooting for the film.

View this post on Instagram 🌺🌸 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 27, 2019 at 5:28am PDT

In mid-June, Janhvi kickstarted the shooting of the film and made the announcement on social media. Sharing a picture of the clapboard, she wrote, "Karne aa rahein hai aapke attention ko qabza, aaj se shuru hoti hai #RoohiAfza!

"For RoohiAfza (earlier named Rooh Afza), we needed actors who could jump into their roles with unabashed conviction. Rajkummar and Varun are phenomenal actors, comedy is a space they excel in and own. For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease, and Janhvi stood out. She really connected with the script," Vijan said in an earlier statement after the film's cast was announced.