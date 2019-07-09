Ranjini Maitra July 09 2019, 1.29 pm July 09 2019, 1.29 pm

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's RoohiAfza rolled a few weeks ago. They recently flew to Manali for a new schedule also. Such beautiful outdoor locations indeed as double up as a trip, apart from work. Right? Pretty sure she is having a great time, close to the serenity of nature. The joy just goes up when fans in a new city shower unconditional love. Even better if they're little children, waiting to meet you once!

It so happened that a bunch of local kids were really eager to meet Janhvi. They decided to stick a note on the door of her hotel room. “Hi Janvi Mam. We want to meet you as soon as possible. We are your big fans. We kids are very excited to meet you,” the note read. They didn't forget to mention their names below the note either. How sweet is that?

You have to have a heart of stone to turn down such an adorable appeal. Given that Janhvi is always obliging the paparazzi for pictures and the fans for selfies, we're sure she is going to meet these munchkins as soon as she can!

Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor was also in Manali recently. We saw pictures of the two along with a couple of friends, enjoying a day out by the river, amid lush greenery!

In RoohiAfza, Janhvi reportedly has a double role to play. Rajkummar's previous horror comedy Stree (co-starring Shraddha Kapoor) received immense love, and we are excited to see what RoohiAfza offers us!

Rajkummar, right now, awaits the release of his upcoming release Judgmentall Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi, on the other hand, has signed Dostana 2 and Takht. She will be also seen in the biopic of AIF pilot Gunjan Saxena.