Rosshan Andrrews denies working on the Hindi remake of How Old Are You with Vidya Balan

After making his Tamil debut as a director with the remake of his Malayalam hit ‘How Old Are You’, director Rosshan Andrrews started working on his magnum opus ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’ starring Nivin Pauly. As he edges towards the end of the journey for the film, talks about his next have already begun.

While a section of the media has reported that Rosshan would be making his Bollywood debut by directing Vidya Balan in the remake of his ‘How Old Are You’, the director has denied the news, calling it a baseless rumor. The director would soon be making the official announcement on his next film, which is touted to be another biggie with a well-known actor from Mollywood itself.

Rosshan’s ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’ is based on a famous highwayman who was active in Central Travancore during the 19th century. Nivin Pauly plays the titular role in this action drama, which has Priya Anand as the heroine with Mohanlal playing an extended cameo as Ithikkara Pakki, the mentor of Kochunni.

The recently released trailer of the film showcases its extraordinary production values and star cast, which are not frequent in Malayalam cinema. The film is getting set for a grand worldwide release for the Onam festival.