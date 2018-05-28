Rowdy Rathore 2 script is ready, just needs approval from Bhansali says co-producer

The sequel to the 2012 released blockbuster Rowdy Rathore has been in the talks for quite some time now. The makers finally reveal that the script is ready and it just needs to be approved by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Co-producer of the film, Shabina Khan, told IANS, “It is ready. The writing took some time from Mr. Vijayendra Prasad. Now we are ready. Mr. Bhansali and I co-produce. I am just waiting for him to approve the script and then we will move on.”

The first part marked Akshay Kumar’s biggest solo opening of his career?? and his phenomenal performance earned praises from the lots. The film was directed by Prabhu Deva and opened in 2,800 screens in the country.

Shabina, who is known for producing Gabbar Is Back and Laal Ishq is all set to make her debut on the small screen with Zindegi Ke Crossroads, which will premiere on Sony Entertainment Televison on June 6. The show will be hosted by Ram Kapoor, and the concept, story and screenplay have been developed by Mahadev, who has been an integral part of Vijayendra Prasad’s team.

“I don’t see any difference (between film and TV mediums). For me, any kind of medium, be it film, TV, web or theatre, all you have to do is to entertain,” she told IANS.