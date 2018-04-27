Royal Wedding: Priyanka Chopra confirms she is not a bridesmaid

Priyanka Chopra has been in the news for a number of reasons lately. One of them happens to be for the next season of Quantico, which is releasing today. Quantico will be taking over the time slot which was held by Scandal, by ABC. With Quantico, Priyanka Chopra becomes the first South Asian actor to lead a broadcast show in television history. Besides promoting Quantico, the star is also fielding questions on whether she will be a bridesmaid for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding on May 19.

💜 my digs @esquire A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 26, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT

In an interview with People Now, PeeCee cleared up any doubts pertaining to the wedding. She will not be a bridesmaid. While the actress was quite upbeat about the wedding, she confirmed that she will not be part of the bridal party at the royal wedding.

🍊 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 26, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

“I’m super excited about her and her big day,” Chopra, 35, said of Markle. “It’s not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that.”

🌸 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 26, 2018 at 11:44am PDT

At royal weddings, the bride and groom do not partake in the bridal party but have a group of younger relatives serve as bridesmaids and page boys. Priyanka was recently invited to a popular show called Good Morning America where she arrived with a little surprise for all. This is Diana that we’re talking about. Diana who? That’s Priyanka’s pet dog, of course! The little munchkin sat calmly on Priyanka arm as she swaggered into the show in a yellow floral dress.

Priyanka is currently en-route to Assam, India and will soon start working on her Bollywood comeback film Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is set for a Eid 2019 release.