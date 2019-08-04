Abhishek Singh August 04 2019, 3.44 pm August 04 2019, 3.44 pm

Alia Bhatt is one of the leading actors of Bollywood who has proven her mettle with back to back hit films. The actor has been raising the graph higher with every film of hers. Be it Raazi, Gully Boy or any other film, Alia has impressed everyone. It won't be wrong to say that there's no stopping Alia Bhatt as soon she will be collaborating with the likes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli for her future projects. While we all kept wondering what RRR is all about, Alia recently revealed the mystery.

The actor recently took to Instagram and on Friendship Day eve and shared the first teaser poster of her next. She also shared a few details about the film which revolves around friendship. The caption of the image reads, "The best friendship tales begin unexpectedly like our Rama, Raja and Bheem." Looks like we will see the actors as best friends in the film.

Talking about the film's preparation, Alia, earlier in an interview, had revealed how it is difficult for her to learn a new language. "I am prepping for it. It's tough, but I think I'll be good at it (learning Telugu for the role). I am having fun."

She had also shared how she literally begged the director make her part of his project. "I had bumped into Rajamouli sir at an airport and I begged him that whatever part he has (for me) I will do it. That time he had not cast for the girl yet. He said he was anyway talking about my timelines. So I told him whatever be the timelines, I will make it happen. We made it happen,'' she said.

"He was on my bucket list of directors. Not only because of Baahubali, of course, that was a very big factor but also because of his imagination. Right from Magadheera to Eega, these concepts are simply mind-blowing. He is truly an artist and understands his audience, the people he is making the film for. His emotions and story are so powerful, likewise with RRR, he has a very powerful story to tell," she added.