Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla do their bit towards a green environment with their wedding card

Another celebrity couple is all set to tie the knot as preparations are in full swing for television actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla marriage, which is set to take place later this month. The two shared a picture of their customised wedding invite on their social media accounts and it is absolutely elegant and stunning. With this Rubina and Abhinav are also doing their bit towards the environment as the card is made of recycled paper and comes along with a sapling and has initials of Rubina and Abhinav's name embossed on it, along with the wedding date - June 21. "True Love nurtures and nourishes the soul! With this thought, we wanted to gift 'a life' to our friends to mark the beginning of our new journey and thank them for being with us through our thick and thin," read the caption on Rubina's post.

"Our invite is organic and totally biodegradable. The cards are made of MDF wood and recycled paper. We want to encourage people to keep weddings fun and nature-friendly," she added.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's eco-friendly wedding card right here:

Abhinav credited Rubina for the stunning wedding invite and wrote, "That's the best DIY Idea I have ever seen. Plant as a wedding invite! It grows with time, don't demand much attention either. Only person who could have come up with such an organic, nature-friendly and unique idea is Rubina."

Rubina and Abhinav met a few years back and eventually fell in love. The wedding, which is reportedly taking place in Simla was announced in March.