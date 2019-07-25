Darshana Devi July 25 2019, 4.23 pm July 25 2019, 4.23 pm

John Abraham’s next is Batla House, a film that deals with the story of the 2008 encounter with alleged terrorists that took place in the nation’s capital. The film, with its teasers, posters and trailer have successfully kept the hype up and now, it’s time for its songs. A brand new soothing track from the film was unveiled on Thursday and the romantic track is sure to strike your emotional chord.

The two minutes forty seconds track takes us through the journey of the characters played by John and Mrunal Thakur and the ups and downs in their relationship. In the beginning, we see a heartbroken John trying to ignore Mrunal and in a series of flashbacks, we later see how the two had tied the knot but things took an ugly turn when Mrunal’s character decided to part ways with her husband. Sung by Ankit Tiwari, the song is composed by the singer himself and the heart-renting lyrics are penned by Prince Dubey.

Watch Rula Diya from Batla House here: