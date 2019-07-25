John Abraham’s next is Batla House, a film that deals with the story of the 2008 encounter with alleged terrorists that took place in the nation’s capital. The film, with its teasers, posters and trailer have successfully kept the hype up and now, it’s time for its songs. A brand new soothing track from the film was unveiled on Thursday and the romantic track is sure to strike your emotional chord.
The two minutes forty seconds track takes us through the journey of the characters played by John and Mrunal Thakur and the ups and downs in their relationship. In the beginning, we see a heartbroken John trying to ignore Mrunal and in a series of flashbacks, we later see how the two had tied the knot but things took an ugly turn when Mrunal’s character decided to part ways with her husband. Sung by Ankit Tiwari, the song is composed by the singer himself and the heart-renting lyrics are penned by Prince Dubey.
Watch Rula Diya from Batla House here:
The film will see John essaying the character of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and is produced under the banner of T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, it’s slated to release on August 15, clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho. Talking about the clash, John had said in an interview, "Honestly, if there was a controversy, I would have loved to create it but Akshay and I are really good friends. We really get along. In fact, we texted each other just one day back and there is absolutely nothing. We just happen to be releasing out films on the same day."Read More