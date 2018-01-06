Rumoured lovers Sunny Deol And Dimple Kapadia to star in a film after 24 years

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia made headlines last year when a leaked video of them hand in hand surfaced on the internet. The rumoured couple was allegedly spotted in London, which triggered rumours of a romantic development between them, after more than two decades. Amidst all the hullabaloo, Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia are reportedly coming together for a film after 24 years. Sharing screen space with Dimple and Sunny will be Karan Kapadia, in his debut Bollywood film.

Video of Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol holidaying in London triggers romance rumours https://t.co/6aBj5KxJSj pic.twitter.com/sdVoNzCYpA — Guess what (@2GuessWhat4) September 27, 2017

“It's very different from his current lot of films, including Poster Boys and Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 and takes him back to the action genre," said Producer Tony D’Souza to Mumbai Mirror.

Karan Kapadia’s Bollywood debut will be directed by Behzad Khambata. The Poster Boys actor will start filming from March and the entire shoot will be wrapped up by April end.

Sunny and Dimple co-starred in films like Manzil, Arjun and Narsimha released during the 90s. It was widely speculated that Dimple Kapadia, who was at that time married to Rajesh Khanna, was dating Sunny Deol. The duo did not reveal any details about their alleged romance.

Karan happens to be Dimple Kapadia’s sister Simple’s son. Karan reportedly shed a lot of weight (from 112 kg to 88 kg) to bag his Bollywood debut. He was in Bangkok for six months to train in martial arts. ​