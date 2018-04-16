Runaway girl rescued from outside Varun Dhawan’s residence

Fans are known to do all sorts of things to meet their heroes. From stalking them on all social media profiles to walking right up to their homes. Recently, the Mumbai Police came across a similar incident. A young girl had run away from her home in Surat and camped outside actor Varun Dhawan’s residence in Khar.

The 14-year-old daughter of a textile manufacturer wanted to meet the actor so she waited outside his residence. The police arrived at the scene after one of Varun’s neighbours called them in. The girl agreed to leave with the cops only after she had a chance to meet Varun. The star actor was informed about the incident and he met her on his way back home.

A police official told Mumbai Mirror that the girl had insisted on meeting the actor, though the security personnel at Varun’s house told her that the actor wasn’t home. She apparently started screaming and caused a commotion when she realised the guards didn’t pass her messages to Varun. A resident who heard the girl informed the police.

Investigations revealed that the girl had sneaked out from her residence in Surat last week on Friday. Her parents had lodged a complaint at the Amroli police station in Surat, under section 363 (kidnapping) on the day she went missing.

“The girl left home around 3 pm on Friday and boarded a train to Mumbai at 4:30 pm. She reached the city around 9:30 pm and then headed straight to Dhawan’s apartment in Khar. She was there until Saturday afternoon when we picked her up,” said a police official. “We then contacted the Amroli police who then informed her parents. The girl was later taken to Surat.”