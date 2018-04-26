Rutbaa: Prerna Arora announces her next project

Production house KriArj Entertainment has a staggering number of seven releases this year. Despite being involved with some bad press due to monetary issues, KriArj is back on track and is in no mood to slow down. According to reports, a new film is on the cards for the production house. Reports also suggest that the new film will be directed by a newcomer.

According to reports, Rutbaa is a new film which will be directed by debutante Priya Mishra. Rutbaa is a film that is inspired by the life of Priya’s brother Aditya and his wife. Aditya and his wife, two IPS officers who fell in love while in the crime-filled streets of Uttar Pradesh. The film looks at how the two characters balance their private and personal lives.

Prerna Arora, founder of KriArj said that she is happy to announce Rutbaa, adding that she found the plot intriguing. “The plot is intriguing and we have full faith in Priya Mishra, as the film is inspired by real-life incidents that she has grown up watching closely. The casting of the film is still in process.”

KriArj’s last releases include Akshay Kumar’s Padman and Anushka Sharma’s Pari. Prerna’s company is currently busy with the release of John Abraham’s Parmanu on May 25 and Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath. KriArj is also producing Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanne Khan and Jasmine.