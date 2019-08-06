Soheib Ahsan August 06 2019, 4.09 pm August 06 2019, 4.09 pm

Ahan Shetty is one of the few fresh faces in Bollywood that fans have been eagerly waiting to see on the big screen. The day for that may be far but it is drawing closer as we speak. The film he will be making his debut in will be a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Rx 100, which will be directed by Milan Luthria. On Tuesday, the day the film went on floors, Ahan shared a picture of the clapboard from the film sets on Instagram story.

Check out Ahan Shetty's Instagram story below:

In March, it was revealed that Ahan would be appearing on the big screen alongside Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2. Milan Luthria, who will be directing the remake, had stated in an interview that he had seen the two perform together at rehearsal workshops and that they have immense chemistry. Ahan and Taria have also been seen visiting Luthria for script reading sessions together.

The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. On Tuesday, they announced the film going on floors and wished Ahan for the shoot of the film by sharing his first look from the film. Must say, we are already impressed!

Check out Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's Instagram post below: