Antara Kashyap August 06 2019, 4.48 pm August 06 2019, 4.48 pm

Shraddha Kapoor is all set for her back to back releases. The actor will be seen in the highly anticipated multilingual film Saaho opposite Bahubali actor Prabhas. The film is an action thriller with high octane sequences. Saaho also marks the South debut of Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to post behind the scenes pictures of the song Enni Sonni from Saaho. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a flowing red gown. However, what caught our attention was that her Half-Girlfriend co-star Arjun Kapoor and his rib-tickling comment.

Arjun is known for his witty and sarcastic comments that he leaves on the pictures of his friends. Girlfriend Malaika Arora, too, has been the victim of his flirtatious teasing time and again. The funny guy similarly teased his friend and co-star Shraddha Kapoor by calling her dramatic glamour BTS shot a 'hectic sneeze reaction'. It is extremely funny to see such banter between friends on social media, and we cannot wait to see what Shraddha's reaction to this will be!

Check it out:

Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho has been simultaneously shot in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, and Malayalam. This film also marks Prabhas' debut in Hindi. It co-stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi amongst others in pivotal roles.

Saaho was initially supposed to release on August 15, 2019, but it was pushed back to avoid a clash with Batla House and Mission Mangal. The film will now release on August 30, 2019.