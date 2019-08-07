Priyanka Kaul August 07 2019, 5.20 pm August 07 2019, 5.20 pm

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has been in the buzz ever since it was announced, and it continues to be there for some reason or the other. And recently, it was Chunky Panday’s look in the movie that became the reason for it. The actor shared the look like a badass in the movie with his salt-and-pepper look. In the movie, he will be seen as the antagonist named Devraj. The actor shared his look on his twitter handle today. Check it out.

Here’s the poster:

Daughter Ananya Panday couldn't resist and also shared the picture with a caption ‘OG Lion’. The lion emoji was used for the word.

This is not the first time the actor will be seen in a negative role. He played a villain in Begum Jaan (2017). Talking about his role in Saaho, the actor told in an interview to Indian Express, “They (Makers of Saaho) are not publicizing me much, but I will be deadlier in it than I was in Begum Jaan. After that I have Housefull 4 releasing on Diwali. So, I would say the wait has been worth it. I am also doing a Marathi movie. It is directed by Sameer Patil, the director who made Poshter Boyz (2014). This is being produced by Riteish Deshmukh’s production house. It is called Bhangaar Wala. Then I am doing Prasthanam with Sanjay Dutt and that should be coming in September sometime. So, this year is going to be filled with film releases for me.”