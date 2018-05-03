Saaho: Leaked images show Prabhas on a bike, ready for action

Baahubali star Prabhas’ upcoming film Saaho has been in the news since its announcement. The film will also star Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is a high budget thriller and will make extensive use of VFX and heavy weapons for the action sequences. To add to the quality of the movie, Hollywood director Kenny Bates will be working on the action scenes. With so much in the works, the makers of the film want to keep things under wraps. Despite their best efforts, a few leaks have reached the internet.

So we finally have some leaked photos from #Saaho sets! I think it’s more of a chase sequence. Either #Prabhas is being chased or he is chasing someone.Looking at clothes they look rugged so I can sense some incident before this as sequence as well.. so my 2 hypothetical theories pic.twitter.com/GaSHxSFAmV — Teluginti kodalu👩🏻‍💻 (@NishBrunel) May 1, 2018

Last year the makers revealed the first look and teaser of the film. Fans are getting increasing eager for more details of the film, which may have lead to some over-enthusiastic fans grabbing a few shots of the sets.

The leaked images show Prabhas on a Triumph Street Triple RS bike, getting set up for an action sequence. The actor looked rugged with his muscular look and biker jacket.

Prabhas has completed shooting for the first schedule of the film in Hyderabad and Mumbai. He is currently working on the second schedule in Dubai. A 50 day schedule will see the actor working on action scenes and song sequences which will be shot across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Romania.

After the incredible success of Baahubali 2, Prabhas will be hoping that his next film too reaches the same level of success.