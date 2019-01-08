image
Tuesday, January 8th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Saaho: Neil Nitin Mukesh shares glimpses from the sets

Bollywood

Saaho: Neil Nitin Mukesh shares glimpses from the sets

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 08 2019, 5.45 pm
back
Arun VijayBollywoodChunky PandeyEntertainmentJackie ShroffMahesh ManjrekarMandira BediMurali SharmaNeil Nitin MukeshPrabhassaahoShraddha Kapoor
nextExclusive: Arjun Kapoor is furious with how the paps are covering his love life
ALSO READ

Saaho: Prabhas shoots at Hyderabad for his grand intro sequence

Prabhas’ trilingual action spectacle Saaho confirms release on August 15th, 2019

Shraddha Kapoor beats Dengue, says ‘Thank You’ very machchar to her fans