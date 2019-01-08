Saaho: Neil Nitin Mukesh shares glimpses from the sets

One of the most-anticipated films of the year, Saaho, brings together Prabhas, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shraddha Kapoor on one screen. The film is reportedly being shot in three different languages: Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The much-talked about film left fans breathlessly waiting to witness Baahubali actor Prabhas in a totally different avatar. To make our wait more difficult, Neil Nitin Mukesh, on Tuesday, treated us with a few sneak peeks from the sets of the film.

Going by his caption, the actor had a ‘fab day’ with his co-actors on the sets on Tuesday. In one of the pictures, we see Nitin clicking a selfie with Prabhas and director Sujeeth. In another, he poses with other crew members of the film. What comes to our notice is that the set is all lit up with red lights, making us assume that the team could be shooting for some song. The cast and crew are currently shooting in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

The high-octane film will see Shraddha in action mode along with Prabhas. This film will also have an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, and Murali Sharma, amongst others. It is expected to hit the silver screens on August 15.