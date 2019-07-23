Ranjini Maitra July 23 2019, 4.31 pm July 23 2019, 4.31 pm

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's magnum opus Saaho recently averted a clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House and was pushed to August 30 from being an Independence Day release. From what we have seen so far, the film will be packed with cutting-edge action sequences, carefully choreographed. Prabhas will surely pack the most powerful punches and kicks. But he and Shraddha have their share of romance too.

We recently got our hands on the new teaser of Saaho, featuring a love-struck Shraddha and Prabhas. As they lovingly look at each other, we also recollect that the duo has shot for a romantic track amid the snowy beauty of the Alps. We wonder if this is a still from the song! The poster also flashes the new release date.

It is also reported that Saaho will feature the most expensive climax in recent times and the makers have shelled out as much as Rs 70 crore to film it! In it, Prabhas will be seen taking on a hundred international fighters. What an adrenaline rush it is going to be!

Shraddha, for the first time, will be seen playing a cop. While Prabhas has put up his best show, Shraddha gets plenty of opportunities to flaunt her flexibility as well. The two actors also had a gala time, working with each other!

"Shraddha is a lovely girl and we have had a great time on the shoot, so far. The whole process of making Saaho is very close to my heart and the preparations are in full swing," Prabhas earlier said, in an interview with Pinkvilla.