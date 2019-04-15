Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry is too hot to handle and this leaked photo is proof!

Divya Ramnani April 15 2019, 1.55 pm April 15 2019, 1.55 pm

One of the most-awaited films of the year, Saaho, will have Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh sharing the screen space. Prabhas, who was last seen in action entertainer Baahubali, will be sporting a totally different avatar for this one, more like of a boy-next-door. It was only recently when makers share teasers featuring Prabhas and Kapoor respectively and it won’t be wrong to say that those glimpses took our excitement level a notch higher. Just when fans are waiting to see more of this film, we have got our hands on a leaked picture from the sets and it is all things adorable!

In the picture that has gone viral, we can see Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas romantically looking into each other’s eyes. Shraddha Kapoor, in her pastel pink dress, looked no less than an angel. Prabhas, on the other side, looked dapper in his white shirt and pant. Going by the looks of this picture, we are assuming that two were shooting for a romantic song. Needless to say, this picture has managed to create a tremendous amount of buzz among all the moviegoers.

Saaho, which is said to be a spy thriller, will be reportedly shot in three different languages: Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. In his latest interview to an entertainment portal, Prabhas had revealed, “After Baahubali it's an action thriller. I feel people like to see me in action movies, so after Baahubali, they may like it."

Saaho is directed by Sujeeth. Apart from Prabhas, Neil and Shraddha, it also stars Evelyn Sharma and Arun Vijay in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on August 15 this year and is touted to be the second most expensive film ever made in India, with a budget of almost Rs 300 crores.