Ranjini Maitra July 19 2019, 10.36 am July 19 2019, 10.36 am

Rumours of Prabhas' magnum opus Saaho being pushed to a new release date were doing the rounds for a while now. While we had no confirmation on the same, the producers have now opened up, confirming the film indeed won't be releasing on the 15th of August. It will now release in theatres across India on 30th August. The makers call this an attempt to not compromise with any qualitative aspect of the film.

"We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day we want to stick to the month of independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale," a statement from the producers reads.

Saaho was earlier locking horns with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House. This was a strong clash while we also wondered whether the films were going to impact each other's business. Akshay, with back to back films high on patriotism, has been winning the box office for a while now. John, on the other hand, has also tasted success with all his last releases i.e. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate and RAW. Prabhas last reached the Hindi audience with Baahubali 2, but can undoubtedly be called a superstar already. With Saaho being pushed, one of the three stars is now out of the clash. Now have to see how the Akshay Kumar vs John Abraham collision turns out.

Saaho, however, doesn't get a solo release window on 30th August either. In fact, Shraddha, who debuts down South with Saaho, will now have two of her films releasing on the same day. Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, starring Shraddha alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, is slated to release on the same day. Rajkummar Rao's Made in China has also booked the same date.