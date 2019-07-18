Ranjini Maitra July 18 2019, 12.32 pm July 18 2019, 12.32 pm

He didn't exactly look impressive as a Psycho Saiyaan, but Prabhas is a sight to behold when you let him do what he does the best. Saaho might feature him as a lover boy. However, it is broadly about the Telugu superstar unchaining the best of his action abilities and releasing those powerful kicks and punches. We earlier heard that the makers had spent as much as rs 70 crores for a particular sequence. The latest report now suggests that Prabhas will take on as many as 100 international fighters for the climax!

“A set resembling a ruined place was erected on a 10-acre land and special black soil was strewn over it to give it an authentic desert look. A team of 100 fighters from across the globe were hired for a larger-than-life action sequence involving Prabhas and the baddies. It cost Rs 70 crore and was choreographed by the internationally-acclaimed action director Peng Zhang of Hollywood biggies like The Last Samurai, Hellboy II: The Golden Army and Rush Hour 3," a source informed Mirror.

Shraddha, who will be seen playing a cop in the film, is certainly getting the best South debut she could ask for. Alongside Prabhas, she will be getting plenty of chances to show off her flexibility and fitness.

"I am super-excited to play the role of a cop for the first time. It's such a privilege. The police do so much for the country, it's an honour for me to represent them. Essaying a police officer is a special one because you are representing such an integral part of the security force of our country. It feels awesome to be playing one," she earlier said, at a media interaction.