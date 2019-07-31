Ranjini Maitra July 31 2019, 11.49 pm July 31 2019, 11.49 pm

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho has been pushed for two more weeks from its scheduled release date, but that only makes fans more curious. Makers of the cutting-edge action thriller are believed to have spent a bomb to get the action sequences right. And if that sounds like heaven to those fond of action flicks, then we've some good news for our gamer buddies as well! Saaho will soon be turned into a game too.

That sounds grand. We also came across the first look of the game. While not much has been revealed about the game yet, it does look like the users will be able to enjoy the game like Prabhas' character does, in the film. In fact, the actor himself says the same thing! 'Get into my shoes and experience the action with #SaahoTheGame,' he wrote. How excited are you?

In Bahubali, which can be credited for Prabhas' massive popularity, we have already experienced him channelising the warrior. Saaho, however, is a pole apart in terms of flavour. And while Prabhas shows off his kicks and punches, Shraddha also gets plenty of opportunities to flaunt her flexibility.

"Throughout the shoot, I got so comfortable holding the gun that it almost started feeling like an extension of my body. Onset, if I didn't have my weapon with me, I would always enquire about it. The fact that you have to use it responsibly was another thing and it's amazing that a police officer's mind is so sharp in terms of how they need to use the gun and in what situations," said the actor, who is playing a cop for the first time.