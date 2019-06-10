Ranjini Maitra June 10 2019, 9.16 pm June 10 2019, 9.16 pm

Saaho, the cutting-edge action thriller, is going to explore the fiery side of Shraddha Kapoor like never before. Paired opposite superstar Prabhas, whose acting skills need no mention, Shraddha will be seen packing some powerful punches and kicks. When your co-star is such a master at what he does, it only ups your own game. Doesn't it? We heard she was training really hard to get her act as well as appearance right.

On Monday, Shraddha took to her social media accounts to share a brand new poster of Saaho, featuring herself. Dressed in black trousers and a red jacket, she points a gun as she looks straight. That's definitely the most fierce look of hers that we have come across.

With that, we also came to know that the Saaho teaser would be dropped on 13th June. Just a couple of days to go before we get a better glimpse of what all awaits us in the film.

Barring Stree, a handful of Shraddha's last releases like Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Haseena Parkar, half Girlfriend and OK Jaanu fell flat on their stomach. Saaho, however, might be a game-changer for her.

"The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story. It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character," Prabhas told. The actor said he is impressed by the amount of "hard work and dedication Shraddha is putting in to ensure that she does justice to the role," Prabhas had stated about her character, in an earlier interview.