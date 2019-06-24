Ranjini Maitra June 24 2019, 5.02 pm June 24 2019, 5.02 pm

After wrapping the India schedule of her forthcoming release Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor and co-star Prabhas are now in Europe, shooting amid the chilled winds. In her earlier social media posts, Shraddha gave us sneak peeks into the picturesque views she was relishing. She also told us that mom Shivangi Kolhapure was accompanying her for the schedule! The actor totally can't get enough of the mountains. Her Instagram updates are proof enough.

In a picture that she shared on Monday, Shraddha can be seen sitting inside a room, facing a triple-designed mirror. In front of her, through the windows, we can see the snow-clad mountains, shining in the sunlight. Can't blame Shraddha for falling in love with the place!

In her Instagram story, Shraddha also showed us how the team has efficiently set up an entire unit amid quintals of snow!

The actor will be playing a cop for the first time and couldn't be any more excited about it. "I am super-excited to play the role of a cop for the first time. It's such a privilege. The police do so much for the country, it's an honour for me to represent them. Essaying a police officer is a special one because you are representing such an integral part of the security force of our country. It feels awesome to be playing one," she said at an earlier media interaction.