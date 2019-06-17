Ranjini Maitra June 17 2019, 11.17 pm June 17 2019, 11.17 pm

Shraddha Kapoor has been literally living out of a suitcase since the last few months, all thanks to her next film Saaho. They had an elaborate shooting schedule in Hyderabad wherein both Shraddha and lead actor Prabhas performed some massive stunts and packed powerful kicks. Do you think it's break time? You are so wrong! Shraddha has now travelled to Europe for another brand new schedule. It sounds hectic, but must be so much fun too!

The actor, on her Instagram story through a video, shared a breathtaking view of mountains, pretty houses and green fields. In another photo, she tells us that her mommy Shivangi Kolhapure is accompanying her for the shoot. We didn't get a glimpse of Prabhas but guess he joins soon.

The Sujeeth directorial stars Shraddha as a cop for the first time and she is way too excited about it!

"I am super-excited to play the role of a cop for the first time. It's such a privilege. The police do so much for the country, it's an honour for me to represent them. Essaying a police officer is a special one because you are representing such an integral part of the security force of our country. It feels awesome to be playing one," she said at a media interaction earlier.

The actor also revealed that the gun that she held, had become an indispensable part of her days! "Throughout the shoot, I got so comfortable holding the gun that it almost started feeling like an extension of my body. On set, if I didn't have my weapon with me, I would always inquire about it. The fact that you have to use it responsibly was another thing and it's amazing that a police officer's mind is so sharp in terms of how they need to use the gun and in what situations," she added.