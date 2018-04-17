home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Saaho: T-Series to bring Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer to the Hindi market

First published: April 17, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Updated: April 17, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has decided to bring a lot of delight to the Hindi speaking world. Kumar reportedly joined hands with UV Creations, a leading production house from the south, in a bid to bring the upcoming Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer, Saaho to the Hindi speaking market. The news came to light after trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted it out.

Saaho has been making a lot of buzz since it announced in April 2017. Not much is known about the film except that it will be an action thriller. Some reports claim that Prabhas will have a double role in the film.

It is worth noting that both the Baahubali films were presented by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The deal resulted in the south Indian film getting a lot of reach in the north. The new deal with UV Creations proves that T-Series is probably looking for something similar.

The film’s first look was released in October and it showed Prabhas with his face partially covered and only his eyes were visible. The picture, unfortunately, came across heavy criticism for looking similar to that of Blade Runner 2049, which had Ryan Gosling in the lead.

In order to make a mark all over India, the filmmakers have brought in a number of Bollywood actors including Shraddha Kapoor, who was signed in for Rs 5 crores. The film also stars Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jackie Shroff.

