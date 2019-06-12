Ranjini Maitra June 12 2019, 7.45 pm June 12 2019, 7.45 pm

Both Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2 created quite a stir for Prabhas and catapulted him from a Telugu star to a star of international stature. The film broke many records at the box office. Two years after it released, Prabhas is now back with his latest called Saaho which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. in.com is one of the few media houses that saw the teaser of the film which is slated to release for the public on Thursday, 9th June.

The genre of the film, as expected, is not too far away from what Prabhas has done before. While Baahubali was a fiction fantasy, Saaho is more in the now. Prabhas is dreamy as usual when it comes to his voice and personality and is supported by the likes of Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar and Shraddha Kapoor.

The teaser doesn't reveal much. But what we can tell you is that it's going to be an action extravaganza.

We could not help but notice how one of the placards called Saaho the biggest action film of India. But all these days, wasn't Baahubali enjoying that prestige? So does that mean that the makers of the film are under huge pressure to perform with this one? Director Sujeeth looked rather calm for a man who is directing only his second film. He says, "I wrote the film way before Baahubali released. at the point in time, we didn't know what levels of success it would garner. Prabhas was already a part of the film then and he was also already a huge star in Telugu cinema. It's not like we wrote a small film and later increased its scale because we had to match up to Baahubali's success."