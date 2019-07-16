Soheib Ahsan July 16 2019, 10.12 pm July 16 2019, 10.12 pm

Prabhas' reputation as a Telugu star went spread like wildfire after his role in the Baahubali films. He managed to impress audiences around the country with his performance, but now that role is in the past. He will be making his next appearance in a power-packed action drama film titled Saaho, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film has been getting a lot of attention on social media for its action sequences, which the makers promise will be nothing short of spectacular.

According to a report by DNA, an eight-minute action scene in the film cost Rs. 70 crore. The scene was shot in Abu Dhabi and is currently the costliest action scene in any Indian film ever. Protagonists Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor were also a part of this scene. Saaho will mark Shraddha Kapoor's debut into the Telugu film industry, where she will be playing a police officer. Nein Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi have been roped in to play the antagonists of the film.

Director Sujeeth had stated earlier that the majority of the film's budget would be used on the action scenes of the film. He was quoted as saying, " The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element."

Stuntman Kenny Bates who is known for his work in films like Die Hard and Transformers will also be a part of Saaho. "Kenny will be supervising the action scenes. We have already finalized locations in Abu Dhabi and some places in Europe where shooting will be done extensively," Sujeeth added.

Check out the trailer for Saaho below: