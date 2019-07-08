For the first time ever, Shraddha Kapoor is sharing the screen with Prabhas of Baahubali fame in their much-awaited Saaho. The trailer of the action thriller hit the internet just a few days back and it took us through a ride of high-octane scenes and also some intense romantic moments between Shraddha and Prabhas. To the delight of all those who didn’t have enough of their chemistry, we now have the first song of the film which is a peppy number, titled Psycho Saiyaan. It sees the duo setting the dance floor on fire with their moves.
Just moments after the song was unveiled, Prabhas' fans lost their calm. Plenty of them labelled the track as the ‘party anthem of the year’ and many called it a ‘loop mode’ song. One of them stated that the song was a ‘massive worth waiting’ and added that it ‘has to be an instant chartbuster’. One user lauded the singer Dhvani Bhanushali and mentioned that Shraddha’s ‘swag’ in it is of another level. However, we have a small number of people who seem to have been disappointed with the Prabhas’ track. But, still, for many, Psycho Saiyaan has already become an ‘obsession’.
Check out a few Twitter reactions of Psycho Saiyaan here:
The song, which has been released multi-lingually in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Sung by Dhvani and Sachet Tandon, lyrics are penned by Sreejo.
Talking about the film, Prabhas earlier said in an interview, "All the characters in this film have an important role to play. The story is bigger than any of us and we are connected in different ways. Each character doesn’t just come and go, because everyone has memorable parts to play. For instance, Shraddha doesn’t just come for a song, she plays an important character. She’s one of the biggest assets and the story is narrated from her point of view.”
Also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and Chunky Pandey, the film hits the screens on August 15.Read More