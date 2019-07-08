Darshana Devi July 08 2019, 2.18 pm July 08 2019, 2.18 pm

For the first time ever, Shraddha Kapoor is sharing the screen with Prabhas of Baahubali fame in their much-awaited Saaho. The trailer of the action thriller hit the internet just a few days back and it took us through a ride of high-octane scenes and also some intense romantic moments between Shraddha and Prabhas. To the delight of all those who didn’t have enough of their chemistry, we now have the first song of the film which is a peppy number, titled Psycho Saiyaan. It sees the duo setting the dance floor on fire with their moves.

Just moments after the song was unveiled, Prabhas' fans lost their calm. Plenty of them labelled the track as the ‘party anthem of the year’ and many called it a ‘loop mode’ song. One of them stated that the song was a ‘massive worth waiting’ and added that it ‘has to be an instant chartbuster’. One user lauded the singer Dhvani Bhanushali and mentioned that Shraddha’s ‘swag’ in it is of another level. However, we have a small number of people who seem to have been disappointed with the Prabhas’ track. But, still, for many, Psycho Saiyaan has already become an ‘obsession’.

Check out a few Twitter reactions of Psycho Saiyaan here:

#PsychoSaiyaan Song review- The party anthem of the year psych saiyaan...most antisipated song of this year, dhvani is the best and chemistry between shraddha and prabhas is awesome, awesome gift for my birthday today... 😈Rating- 5/5* pic.twitter.com/mYsYf4wjHK — IAM*aatharvaa.com (@AtharvagR) July 8, 2019

What is obsession? Listening to #PsychoSaiyaan in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions on repeat mode🤙 and unable to decide which song to put as ringtone 😆 Music on loop! And #Prabhas!! Hayyee Maar Daalaaaaa😍😍😍 #Saaho ✊ pic.twitter.com/XOqyf5vlw4 — K I N G 🏹 (@SamanthaNair23) July 8, 2019

Full disappointment abbai... Hindi kuda anthem goppa ga ledu... Teaser ichina hype>>>>>>>full song 😪#PsychoSaiyaan — Sai Teja (@STspeaks_offl) July 8, 2019

Is this called as Party Anthem of The Year??? Really??? #PsychoSaiyaan Crap! — bolly_frk (@bollyfreak3) July 8, 2019

The song, which has been released multi-lingually in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Sung by Dhvani and Sachet Tandon, lyrics are penned by Sreejo.

Talking about the film, Prabhas earlier said in an interview, "All the characters in this film have an important role to play. The story is bigger than any of us and we are connected in different ways. Each character doesn’t just come and go, because everyone has memorable parts to play. For instance, Shraddha doesn’t just come for a song, she plays an important character. She’s one of the biggest assets and the story is narrated from her point of view.”