Psycho Saiyaan. That sounds like a kind of peppy, slightly cheesy and heedfully romantic track. The first song to be released from Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas' Saaho, the song is actually all of it, barring the fact that Prabhas, as a Psycho Saiyaan, is rather a misfit.

The song has a sultry Shraddha dancing inside what looks like a pub. Dressed in her glittery attire that indeed brings out her mischevious self, she shakes a leg, fixing her glance at Prabhas who is already wooed by her. His trouble is in reciprocating. He might have pulled off the Baahubali-alike action and romance like a king, but the superstar's awkwardness shows with every step. Every time Prabhas dances, we actually look at Shraddha, waiting for her to rebuild the feel of the moment.

Written by Tanishk Bagchi and Mellow D, the song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali.

However, Saaho gives Prabhas plenty of scopes to do what he does the best. A cutting-edge action drama, the film is filled with power-packed action sequences. It's not just Prabhas who will brave them, but Shraddha's role (of a cop) is quite fiery as well!

"I am super-excited to play the role of a cop for the first time. It's such a privilege. The police do so much for the country, it's an honour for me to represent them. Essaying a police officer is a special one because you are representing such an integral part of the security force of our country. It feels awesome to be playing one," Shraddha, who did plenty of gunning for her role, earlier said at a media interaction.

"Throughout the shoot, I got so comfortable holding the gun that it almost started feeling like an extension of my body. On set, if I didn't have my weapon with me, I would always enquire about it," she added.