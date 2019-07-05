Ranjini Maitra July 05 2019, 1.44 pm July 05 2019, 1.44 pm

Beyond being a Telugu superstar, Prabhas also became a Bollywood star, with the Baahubali franchise. SS Rajamouli's period drama was beyond anyone's imagination and Prabhas, with true charisma, nailed his part. His next, Saaho, however, is drastically different in how it looks and feels like. The cutting edge action drama will flaunt the most power-packed and well-choreographed action sequences. Far from his earlier avatar of a king riding an elephant and fighting with a sword, Prabhas has also gone contemporary.

And then, to see him dancing skittishly is another new thing we are curious about. Psycho Saiyaan, the first track from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's film, will drop anytime soon. Ahead of that, the makers have now released a brief teaser of the same. A sultry Shraddha, decked in a glittery attire, grooves, sensuously and we get glimpses of Prabhas, dressed in black, dancing too! Rather awkwardly though.

Prabhas had earlier announced for his 'darlings' that the song was coming soon. On that note, Shraddha herself finds Prabhas to be an absolute 'darling'. "He is an absolute darling. One of the best people I have met," she answered in an older interview when she was quizzed about her experience of working with the superstar.

Saaho is slated to release on August 15 and will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House. No change in the release of Saaho has been announced yet. However, given that the team hasn't even wrapped shooting yet (Prabhas and Shraddha were recently in Europe for a schedule), we wonder how the film will be able to make it to the theatres by Independence Day.