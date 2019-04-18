Saand Ki Aankh: Bhumi Pednekar continued shooting for the film despite heat blisters

Divya Ramnani April 19 2019, 8.03 am April 19 2019, 8.03 am

Being an actor can be a huge task, especially when it comes to transformations. From physical changes to mental evolutions, our stars have managed to ace it all. Having said that, it can be challenging at times. One such case is that of Bollywood actor, Bhumi Pednekar. The Dum Lagake Haisha star is currently neck-deep into the shooting for her upcoming film, Saand Ki Aankh. However, looks like this one has turned out to be a little pricey for Bhumi. The actor got some critical heat blisters on her face due to all the heavy prosthetics makeup she had to apply for Saand Ki Aankh.

It all came into our attention after Bhumi posted a picture of her blisters on her social media. However, she deleted in no time but we got our hands on it. Well, for the committed actor that Bhumi she is, didn’t let those blisters affect her work. The actor continued to shoot her part so that it doesn’t cause any inconvenience to her director, Tushar Hiranandani and producer Anurag Kashyap. A source close to the project said, “Bhumi plays Chandro Tomar while Taapsee Pannu essays the role of her sister-in-law Prakashi. The octogenarians are the oldest women sharpshooters in the world. The former had to undergo three exhaustive hours of prosthetics to become Chandro every day.”

They further added, “As if that wasn’t hard enough, she was shooting for more than eight hours in the sweltering heat in Uttar Pradesh. The heat, dust and long hours under the sun made the prosthetics ‘react’ differently. And, though the actress could feel her skin burning, she continued shooting because she was fully aware that the unit was on a tight schedule. A mix of chemicals like latex and adhesive was applied on Taapsee and Bhumi’s faces daily to make them appear older. What started as a small rash spread to the latter’s entire face and caused superficial burns.”

When the news portal contacted Bhumi, she revealed, “The only thing that I could do was use aloe vera to cool down my skin and face. I could not apply any medicated skin care products because I didn’t know which one would cause further reactions. As an artiste, this film has creatively pushed me and satisfied me to the fullest. In fact, I’m proudly treating my burns as battle marks from a project that I have given my everything to.’’

Such dedication, much wow! Meanwhile, Saand Ki Aankh, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, will hit the big screens on Diwali 2019.